T-Mobile Makes Significant Upgrade to Its Smartphone Equity Program
T-Mobile has made a significant change to its signature program called Smartphone Equality. Through this program, T-Mobile Prepaid and Metro by T-Mobile customers can get a deal on a new device. The program allows them to score the latest smartphone despite their payment method and credit score.
When T-Mo rolled out the program, the best deals were only available to customers who had a high credit score. But with today’s change, T-Mobile is making this accessible to more customers.
As T-Mobile learned through its Smartphone Equity program, a customer’s payment history was as valuable as his credit score. This is why T-Mobile is giving Metro and T-Mobile Prepaid customers access to the latest flagship devices, such as its iPhone 15 on Us deal.
To qualify for this deal, you will need to make 12 consecutive and on-time monthly payments. With this, you’ll be eligible for the iPhone 15 on Us (128 GB) at $0 down with 24 monthly bill credits when you bring your number with eligible trade-in on any Go5G plan.
Source: T-Mobile