Report: T-Mobile is Rolling Out a BOGO Deal for Existing Customers Soon
T-Mobile is rewarding its loyal customers with a new free line deal.
Information regarding the new promotion was revealed by two Redditors. The promotion is available to existing customers who have an active account earlier than April 9.
According to PhoneArena, a T-Mobile representative allegedly also confirmed that a BOGO offer was being prepared by the Un-carrier. The post shares that customers who add a paid new line to an existing account will receive a free voice line via monthly credits.
As of this writing, T-Mobile has not officially announced the promotion yet. But we could see it announced soon.
Source: PhoneArena