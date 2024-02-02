T-Mobile Tops J.D. Power’s 2024 US Wireless Customer Care Study Again
T-Mobile recently received a new recognition for its customer experience. For the 13th consecutive time in six years, T-Mobile took the top spot for customer care among mobile network operators (MNOs) in J.D. Power’s 2024 US Wireless Customer Care Study.
This win further iterates the Un-carrier’s dedication for winning customer service experience. Of course, this is all thanks to its Team of Experts and 2022 rollout of its Total Experience model. In doing so, the Un-carrier was able to serve its customers to the best that they could.
This recognition also marks T-Mobile’s 27th overall win. You can read the full report here.
Source: T-Mobile