Jason Momoa Stars in T-Mobile’s New Super Bowl Ad
To celebrate its 11th Super Bowl, T-Mobile has welcomed back Zach Braff and Donald Faison in their ad. But to make the partnership even more meaningful, they have added a third member to the mix: Jason Momoa.
Yes, that’s right, the Jason Momoa, Aquaman himself. There’s also a guest appearance from Jennifer Beals as they pay homage to Flashdance.
The 60-second ad was created alongside Panay Films and is expected to air during Q4 of the Super Bowl. In the ad, the four talk about T-Mobile Home Internet as “the only real home internet justice in this neighborhood.”
If you’ve never seen Jason dancing and belting out a tune, you’ll be in shock at this new ad. You can watch it here: