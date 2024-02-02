T-Mobile Has a $1,300 Off on Galaxy S24 for Select Customers
Now that Samsung has unveiled its Galaxy S24 series, T-Mobile is getting ready for an exclusive early-bird offer. The Un-carrier has a $1,300 discount on the Galaxy S24 Ultra. Unfortunately, not everyone is eligible for this offer.
As shared by The Mobile Report, T-Mobile will be notifying eligible customers starting February 2nd. If you are among the customers “targeted” for this offer, you should expect an SMS or email notification starting today.
The report shows that customers eligible for the offer are those who are using an older Galaxy Note device. These are the eligible devices for the offer:
- Samsung Galaxy Note 8
- Samsung Galaxy Note 9
- Samsung Galaxy Note 10
- Samsung Galaxy Note 10+
- Samsung Galaxy Note 10 Lite
- Samsung Galaxy Note 20
- Samsung Galaxy Note 20 Ultra
If you receive an email from T-Mobile informing you of your eligibility, you will be required to switch to (or be on) a Go5G Plus or Go5G Next plan.
As shared by the report, you will receive the $1,300 over the course of 24 months via a recurring device credit.
Source: The Mobile Report