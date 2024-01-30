T-Mobile is Gearing Up for the Big Game

With its success during the Las Vegas Grand Prix, T-Mobile is gearing up for another major sporting event.

Once again, Las Vegas is playing host to the Super Bowl LVIII, which starts on February 11, 2024. The Big Game will be held at the Allegiant Stadium, which T-Mobile has equipped with its 5G coverage and capacity enhancements.

With its equipment in place, T-Mobile subscribers get to experience download speeds of up to 1.2 Gbps and upload speeds of up to 200 Mbps, which is 10x faster than before.

T-Mobile’s President of Technology, Ulf Ewaldsson says:

“Everyone knows Las Vegas is a hub for the biggest sports and entertainment events in the world, especially with the return of the Las Vegas Grand Prix late last year. That’s why we set the bar high and invested early in extensive permanent upgrades across the region, so T-Mobile customers can stay connected better than ever before, not just during one event, but year-round.”

With the Super Bowl, T-Mobile expects 450,000 visitors to flock the city. Thankfully, T-Mobile has already made the necessary upgrades in Las Vegas when it hosted the Las Vegas Grand Prix in November.

This time around, the Un-carrier has plans to make permanent upgrades inside Allegiant Stadium. Here are their planned enhancements for the Big Game:

62 iDAS sectors inside the stadium with 3 sectors covering the field, covering the entire stadium with Ultra Capacity 5G.

7 oDAS sectors servicing areas just outside the stadium for better coverage at celebrations happening around the stadium.

mmWave enhancements both inside and outside the stadium, so fans on T-Mobile’s network can quickly update their social feeds, friends and family on the latest plays with our fastest possible 5G speeds.

The Un-carrier also plans to provide temporary enhancements in these locations:

Fountains of Bellagio to support users looking to catch a glimpse of the broadcast stage.

Mandalay Bay Parking Garage to better support tailgaters at Allegiant Stadium. Pass the hot dogs!

Wynn Parking Garage for enhanced coverage supporting activities around the Sphere.

Brooklyn Bowl enhancements to up the network experience at the NFL House hospitality zone.

You can read more about T-Mobile’s plans for the Big Game here.

Source: T-Mobile