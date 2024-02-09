Metro by T-Mobile Runs First Super Bowl Ad with Luis Guzmán
A few days ago, T-Mobile welcomed Jason Momoa in its newest Super Bowl ad. The Aquaman star joins Zach Braff and Donald Faison in promoting T-Mobile’s Home Internet service.
Metro by T-Mobile also joins in on the Super Bowl celebration. In fact, the prepaid brand has released a teaser for its upcoming Super Bowl commercial, which is a first for the brand.
The commercial features Puerto Rican actor Luis Guzmán, who made quite a name for himself after starring in Narcos, Wednesday, and several other films.
In this ad, Guzmán joins Metro by T-Mobile in overturning the Yada Yada in wireless. But his appearance in the teaser is a blink-and-you’ll-miss-it moment. We’ll have to wait until the actual ad gets released at the Super Bowl.
You can check out the teaser of the ad here: