Luis Guzmán’s Metro by T-Mobile Super Bowl Ad is Here
Yesterday, Metro by T-Mobile released a teaser of their first Super Bowl ad with Luis Guzmán. The teaser was a very quick video that barely gave a glimpse of the Narcos actor as he was speeding past a woman while riding a scooter.
Thankfully, the ad has already been released. The 60-second ad, entitled Misión De Bla Bla Bla, was created with OKRP.
The Spanish ad shows Guzmán as he tries to win over the Yada Yada in life. This is in line with Metro’s win against the Yada Yada in wireless. The ad also shows Guzmán in his rendition of a classic Ricky Martin song, Livin’ La Vida Loca.
The ad is set to air in the second quarter of the Super Bowl on Univision. You can watch the ad here: