Report: T-Mobile is Not Offering Free P*rn as a Perk

Last week, T-Mobile announced some upcoming changes to its Netflix on Us perk. The Un-carrier also revealed that they will be offering Hulu on Us to select customers. In line with this, there is a rumor going around that the Un-carrier has another perk in the works. But it’s important to note that this is nothing but a rumor.

The rumor comes from a user on Reddit, who shared:

“I was talking with one of my friends who is a market manager in The Seattle area and he told me that starting in March on The Go5G Plus 55 and Go5G Next 55 senior plans only they are going to start offering Pornhub Premium on us. I think this is great for our Customers however it’s unfair that Military and regular accounts can’t get this. Also, Pornhub Premium is currently Add free so good on T-Mobile making up for the Netflix fiasco.”

As noted by PhoneArena, the person who posted on Reddit, aka Fun-Sock4076, is a rep for the Un-carrier. He apparently either believed what his friend said or tried to fool everyone on Reddit.

The publication also noted that several of those who commented on the Reddit post were either in on the joke or believed that “Pornhub on Us” was a real thing.

Obviously, it doesn’t take a rocket scientist to debunk this. T-Mobile doesn’t have plans to offer this as a perk anytime soon simply because it isn’t something that fits their marketing goals.

Source: PhoneArena