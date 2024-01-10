T-Mobile Makes “Clean Sweep” on OpenSignal’s January 2024 Mobile Network Experience Report
T-Mobile continues to dominate Opensignal’s charts as it tops almost all overall network experience categories in its January 2024 Mobile Network Experience Report. It also had a few wins in the 5G department.
The independent research firm published the results of its January 2024 Mobile Network Experience Report where the Un-carrier continues to lead the industry.
First of all, there’s the overall network experience metrics that T-Mobile ranked first on. T-Mobile calls this a “clean sweep.” Some of the metrics it earned the top spot on include the following:
- Download Speed Experience
- Upload Speed Experience
- Consistent Quality
- Video Experience
- Live Video Experience
- Games Experience
And when it comes to the study’s 5G metrics, these were the areas where Un-carrier won:
- 5G Download Speed: more than 1.5x faster than Verizon and AT&T.
- 5G Availability: T-Mobile 5G users spend 4.3x more time connected to 5G than AT&T users and 7.4x more than those on Verizon.
- 5G Coverage Experience: T-Mobile customers have the best 5G coverage experience.
You can read more details about the report here.
Source: T-Mobile