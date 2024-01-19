Metro by T-Mobile Will Run an Ad During Super Bowl Commercial Break

Metro by T-Mobile is making history happen as it launches its first ever Super Bowl commercial. The prepaid brand will be releasing its ad in the Spanish-language broadcast on Univision on February 11. 

According to its release, the ad will include a :60 spot that they developed with OKRP. The ad will be running in the second quarter during the seventh commercial break.

In line with this announcement, T-Mobile’s Prepaid Chief Marketing Officer, Clint Patterson, said:

“Metro by T-Mobile is America’s most popular prepaid brand with a longstanding history of investing more in the Hispanic community than our competitors. Univision’s Super Bowl broadcast in Spanish is a historic first … and a natural choice to make Metro’s Super Bowl debut. We’re on a mission to serve the underserved by cutting the B.S. in prepaid, and we can’t wait to share who is joining us on that mission at the Super Bowl. Stay tuned!”

Tired of wireless bla bla bla? Tune into the Big Game on 2.11 on @Univision to see us tackle all things bla bla bla.

♬ original sound – Metro by T-Mobile

If you’re looking forward to this, the spot will be released on February 11th. In the meantime, you can check out the announcement here.

