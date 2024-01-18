T-Mobile Welcomes Samsung Galaxy S24 Line
Today, Samsung unveiled the much-awaited flagship line, the Samsung Galaxy S24. And along with this unveiling, T-Mobile has announced that they will be carrying the lineup.
The Un-carrier also explains why they are the best place to get the Galaxy S24 from. Thanks to its 5G standalone network with four-carrier aggregation, you can make the most out of your Samsung Galaxy S24 device.
In line with the release, T-Mobile is offering free Samsung Galaxy S24+ devices (or up to $1000 off on any device in the series) when you trade in on Go5G Plus and Go5G Next. You can also get the Samsung Galaxy S24 (or $800 off) with no trade in required when you add a line on Go5G Plus or Go5G Next.
Some other offers that T-Mobile has for the new Samsung line include the following:
- Get $200 (or more) per new line: Get $200 to spend at T-Mobile via virtual prepaid Mastercard
- Easy Unlock: Upgrade-ready every year on Go5G Next
- Double the Storage: When picking up any of the new Samsung devices, get double storage during pre-order only.
Source: T-Mobile