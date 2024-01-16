T-Mobile Remains Undefeated in Ookla’s Speedtest

T-Mobile has achieved a new milestone today as it retains the top spot of Ookla’s report for overall network and 5G performance performance.

Ookla released the results of its Speedtest® Global Index Market Analysis United States Q4 2023 report today where the Un-carrier remains as the undefeated network. 

The following are the categories where T-Mobile won in the report:

Overall Network Performance

  • Fastest Provider
  • Lowest Multi-Server Latency
  • Most Consistent
  • Best Mobile Video Experience

5G Network Performance

  • Fastest 5G Performance
  • Lowest 5G latency
  • Undefeated 5G network consistency
  • Best 5G video score

T-Mobile remains undefeated in each of these categories. In response to the recognition, T-Mobile’s President of Technology, Ulf Ewaldsson, said:

“In just a few short years, T-Mobile has gone from network underdog to emerging as America’s connectivity champion. We still have so much more up our sleeve, and Ookla’s report starts the year off with a bang.”

You can read the full report here

Source: T-Mobile

Tags: ,