T-Mobile Remains Undefeated in Ookla’s Speedtest
T-Mobile has achieved a new milestone today as it retains the top spot of Ookla’s report for overall network and 5G performance performance.
Ookla released the results of its Speedtest® Global Index Market Analysis United States Q4 2023 report today where the Un-carrier remains as the undefeated network.
The following are the categories where T-Mobile won in the report:
Overall Network Performance
- Fastest Provider
- Lowest Multi-Server Latency
- Most Consistent
- Best Mobile Video Experience
5G Network Performance
- Fastest 5G Performance
- Lowest 5G latency
- Undefeated 5G network consistency
- Best 5G video score
T-Mobile remains undefeated in each of these categories. In response to the recognition, T-Mobile’s President of Technology, Ulf Ewaldsson, said:
“In just a few short years, T-Mobile has gone from network underdog to emerging as America’s connectivity champion. We still have so much more up our sleeve, and Ookla’s report starts the year off with a bang.”
You can read the full report here.
Source: T-Mobile