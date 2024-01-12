Starlink Successfully Sends a Text Message Using Satellite Network
After launching its satellite last week, it looks like SpaceX already has an update with its Starlink satellite network.
Earlier today, SpaceX announced that it had successfully sent a text message using the Starlink satellite network. The company used an off-the-shelf cell phone for this.
This is great news as they work with T-Mobile to get rid of dead mobile zones.
We’ll have to wait for further announcements regarding its testing. In the meantime, you can read more about today’s announcement here.
Source: PhoneScoop