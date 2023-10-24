T-Mobile’s Ultra Capacity 5G Now Covers 330 Million People
T-Mobile has a new achievement with its Ultra Capacity 5G. The Un-carrier recently announced that it had achieved its goal to cover 300 million people with 5G UC. The best part is that this was achieved months ahead of schedule since the goal was to achieve this by the end of the year.
Thanks to the additional network enhancements it made, T-Mobile has expanded its overall 5G footprint. Today, they cover over 330 million individuals, or 98% of the population. The Un-carrier also proudly says that this coverage reaches more square miles compared to the combined coverage of its two largest rivals.
T-Mobile President of Technology, Ulf Ewaldsson, says:
“We have been leaders in the 5G era from the start, deploying the largest, fastest, most awarded and most advanced 5G network in the country faster than anyone else. While the other guys are playing catch-up, finally beginning to build out their mid-band 5G networks, we are maintaining our lead and will continue offering customers the best network – paired with the best value – for years to come.”
To learn more about T-Mobile’s coverage, you can visit this page.
Source: T-Mobile