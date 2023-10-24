T-Mobile Will Automatically Switch Customers to Paperless Billing on November 8

After dealing with disgruntled customers over its forced plan migrations, T-Mobile finds itself on the hot seat once again with a new issue.

As shared by The Mobile Report, some T-Mo customers received a text notifying them that they will automatically be switched to paperless billing starting next month. The text reads:

“T-Mobile: To simplify how you receive your bill we are converting your account to paperless billing by 11/8. This means you will enjoy the convenience of digital billing and will no longer receive a bill in the mail. You will receive a text when this change is complete. If you prefer a paper bill, you may opt-out of paperless billing after 11/8 at t-mo.co/paperbill5.”

Customers shared the content of the text on Reddit, which reveals that the change will be made on November 8th.

If you do not wish to use paperless billing, you will have to wait until the change has taken effect before opting out. To do so, you’ll have to go into your account settings and turn off the option.

This could be a response on the Un-carrier’s part over customers’ plans to turn off paperless billing as a protest for T-Mo’s forced plan migrations. Since printing out paper bills will cost the Un-carrier, this is how customers plan to get back at them for forcing them to migrate to a different plan.

The publication believes the Un-carrier could start charging fees for those who opt for a printed bill since there’s currently no charge for one.

Source: The Mobile Report