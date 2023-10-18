Study Finds T-Mobile Has Best 5G Availability in the World
T-Mobile has earned a new recognition for its 5G availability.
As discovered by research firm, Opensignal, the Un-carrier earns the title for having the best 5G Availability in the world. This is also the third consecutive year that T-Mobile holds this title as the only operator in the US to earn such an award.
T-Mobile’s President of Technology, Ulf Ewaldsson, said:
“For years our team has been hard at work building a robust 5G network at a pace never seen before, even in the LTE era. To be recognized as the best in the world for 5G availability is a huge accomplishment, especially as one of the largest countries on the list.”
T-Mobile customers in Puerto Rico also get to experience this achievement by the company. T-Mobile Puerto Rico’s Vice President and General Manager, Jorge Martel, said:
“Being recognized as the best in the world for 5G Availability is a testament to our commitment in positioning Puerto Rico as a leader in innovation and technology that ultimately drives economic growth for our Island. We are extremely proud of this accomplishment as we work to be the best in the world at connecting customers to their world.”
You can read the report here.
Source: T-Mobile