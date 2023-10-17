Report: T-Mobile Plans to Roll Out New Device Trade-in System

Device trade-ins are a preferred option for anyone who wishes to upgrade their smartphone. Not only will this give you a discount on the latest model, it also gives other people a chance to purchase a device at less than its original price.

With a device trade-in, however, it’s always best to have your old device shipped to companies in a box. But for those who do not follow the practice of keeping old boxes at home, this can be a problem.

Thankfully, it looks like T-Mobile is addressing this. As reported by The Mobile Report, T-Mobile plans to give users a shipping kit they can use for shipping their old smartphones.

According to the report, T-Mobile will send its customers a kit containing shipping materials with a box for the old phone. There will also be instructions on what to do along with a shipping label to easily drop off the kit at a carrier’s shop or a mailbox.

In the report, it was revealed that this will be available by today, October 16th. But later on, the website updated that T-Mo has decided to indefinitely delay the new trade-in system, along with the boxes.

We’ll update this post once T-Mobile finally rolls out this trade-in system.

Source: The Mobile Report