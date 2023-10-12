Snag These Phones For Free or Discounted at T-Mobile and Metro by T-Mobile

T-Mobile and Metro by T-Mobile are welcoming the addition of four new flagship models this month.

If you’re looking to buy a new device, these options might work for you. The best part about this announcement is that you just might score these phones for free. Here are the devices that are coming this month to T-Mobile and Metro by T-Mobile:

motorola razr

First up, we’ve got the motorola razr as a foldable smartphone that easily fits into your pocket. The device unfolds to a 6.9-inch pOLED internal display. Other notable features include a 64-megapixel main camera and a 4200mAh battery with 30W TurboPower and wireless charging.

For a limited time period, new and existing T-Mobile customers can get this device for free with a trade-in on Go5G Plus or Go5G Next.

Metro by T-Mobile customers can get this phone for $359.99 when adding a line on the prepaid brand’s popular plan.

The motorola razr will be available starting October 19.

moto g power 5G

The other Motorola smartphone that will be available at Metro by T-Mobile starting tomorrow, October 12, is the moto g power 5G. This device comes with a 6.5-inch HD+ display with 120Hz refresh rate, a 48-megapixel main camera, and 5,000mAh battery.

New and existing customers on Metro by T-Mobile can get this device free when you add a new line on the brand’s most popular plan.

Samsung Galaxy S23 FE

The Samsung Galaxy S23 FE comes with a 6.4-inch FHD+ Dynamic AMOLED display, a 50-megapixel main camera with 3X optical zoom, and a 4,500mAh battery.

It will be available starting October 26 on both T-Mobile and Metro by T-Mobile.

New and existing T-Mobile customers can get this device for free when they add a line on an eligible plan. There’s also an option to trade in an eligible device on Go5G Plus or Go5G Next to get the device for free.

Meanwhile, Metro by T-Mobile customers can get this device for $99.99 when a new line is added.

Samsung Galaxy Tab S9 FE

The Samsung Galaxy Tab S9 FE is also up for grabs at T-Mobile. You can get the device with half its price off when you add a line on T-Mobile.

This tablet comes with a 10.9-inch display, 90Hz refresh rate, and an 8000mAh battery. This device is now available at T-Mobile.

If you are interested in getting any of these devices, you can visit T-Mobile’s website here and here or Metro by T-Mobile’s deals page here.

Source: T-Mobile