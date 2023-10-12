T-Mobile’s 5G Network Now Covers 97% of Virginia
T-Mobile has upgraded its 5G service in Virginia. With this improvement, the wireless network now covers almost 97% of locals.
This achievement did not happen overnight. In fact, it took T-Mobile two years to work on making significant improvements to its 5G service in Virginia. As a result, they are now able to cover almost 32,000 square miles of Virginia.
The Un-carrier has added more than 900 new towers and upgraded over 1,500 existing towers across the state. Despite this achievement, T-Mobile still has plans to continue making upgrades and installations before the year ends.
T-Mobile’s Vice President of Network in Northeast Region, Luis Reyes, said:
“We’re proud of how fast the T-Mobile 5G network has grown throughout the state of Virginia. The hard work of our engineers along with the tremendous collaboration with state and local entities has helped to bring faster speeds, more reliable services and, to help give Virginians an amazing wireless experience almost anywhere our customers are located.”
For the full list of cities and counties that can enjoy expanded coverage and additional capacity, you can visit this page.
Source: T-Mobile