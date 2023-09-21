T-Mobile Encountered Temporary Glitch that Exposed Accounts of Less than 100 Customers

Recently, there were reports that T-Mobile’s customers were the subject of a new cyberattack or breach. But as confirmed by T-Mobile, an attack did not happen. Instead, it was a temporary system glitch that happened.

As reported by The Mobile Report, the Un-carrier had a planned overnight technology update. Unfortunately, this affected a limited number of customers. Initially, the report thought that a breach had happened. But as clarified by T-Mobile, it was a temporary system glitch that affected the accounts of no more than 100 customers. The Un-carrier also assured the public that it was quickly resolved.

The original report revealed that the official T-Mobile app gave customers access to the information of other users. This allowed them to have full access to other customers’ profile settings and bill page.

More importantly, the app gave customers access to other people’s full address and all payment methods. As a result of the glitch, users gained access to other people’s names, addresses, phone numbers, email addresses, and the last four digits of card and bank accounts. This was the most concerning part of the glitch.

Although the glitch was first reported around 3 am ET, the issue seemed to be fixed by 6 am ET. Right now, it’s unsure what T-Mobile plans to do to appease the customers whose sensitive information were exposed to other people because of the glitch.

But hopefully, T-Mobile has other measures in place should a glitch like this occur once again.

Source: The Mobile Report