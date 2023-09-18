T-Mobile Unveils Regions Where iPhone 15 is Available
Last week, Apple unveiled its latest and newest iPhone series: the iPhone 15. And true enough, T-Mobile started accepting pre-orders for the device on Friday, September 15. If you missed reading about these deals, you can visit this page.
Today, the Un-carrier has released its iPhone 15 lineup for select regions. Here is a list of where the iPhone 15 lineup works under T-Mo’s network in the country:
- Andover, Minnesota
- Quad Cities: Davenport, Rock Island, Moline, and everywhere in between
- Columbus, Georgia
- Baltimore and Baltimore County
- Providence Metropolitan Area: New Bedford and everywhere in between
- Oklahoma City
- Florence-Muscle Shoals Metropolitan Area
If you are interested in picking up one of the new iPhone 15 devices, you can check availability with T-Mobile. This way, you can make the most of your purchase and enjoy blazing fast speeds with T-Mobile’s 5G network.
Source: T-Mobile