T-Mobile Unveils Its Promotion for the New Apple iPhone 15 Devices

The new iPhone series was recently unveiled by Apple. The series included four new phones called the iPhone 15, iPhone 15 Plus, iPhone 15 Pro, and iPhone 15 Pro Max.

Apart from being the latest iPhone models, these devices come with the new feature called Dynamic Island. These devices also include an A16 Bionic chip and a more powerful 48-megapixel main camera.

Now that these devices have officially been unveiled, carriers are getting ready to accept pre-orders. T-Mobile is one of the first to accept pre-orders of these devices, which will start on Friday, September 15. The devices will then be available starting Friday, September 22.

T-Mobile

If you are looking for a good deal on any of these new devices, here are T-Mobile’s ongoing offers for the new iPhone 15 series:

Get iPhone 15 Pro on Us (or up to $1000 off any iPhone 15 model) when trading in an eligible device on Go5G Plus or Go5G Next.

Get up to $650 off any iPhone 15 model on Magenta MAX, $350 off on Go5G and Magenta and $200 off on almost all other T-Mobile plans when trading in an eligible device.

Pick up any iPhone 15 model and get $700 off the second one when adding a line on almost all T-Mobile plans.

Pick up any new Apple Watch and get $300 off the second when adding a new watch line.

…all with 24 monthly bill credits plus tax.

T-Mobile for Business

T-Mobile is also giving T-Mobile for Business customers a promotion for the iPhone 15 Pro. If you are a customer, you can get this device for free (or up to $1,000 off on any iPhone 15 model) with 24 monthly bill credits plus tax when trading in an eligible device under these plans:

Go5G Business Plus

Go5G Business Next

Eligible Business Unlimited plans

To know more about this offer, visit this page.

Metro by T-Mobile

Metro by T-Mobile customers can also get $300 off on the iPhone 15 with eligible trade-in via instant rebate when you switch and verify ID on the most popular plan offered by the prepaid brand. This offer will be available starting September 22.

You can check out this link for more information.



Source: T-Mobile