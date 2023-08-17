T-Mobile Unveils New REVVL Devices

T-Mobile has added a bunch of REVVL devices to its lineup. For starters, there’s the first-ever REVVL tablet. There are also two new 5G REVVL smartphones to look forward to. If you’re in the market for a new device, you might want to check these out:

REVVL TAB 5G

For the first time ever, REVVL has unveiled its own tablet. The REVVL TAB 5G comes with 5G connectivity. It has a 10.36-inch FHD display, a 7040mAh battery, and dual stereo speakers.

REVVL 6x and REVVL 6x PRO 5G

Then there’s the two new 5G smartphones from REVVL: the REVVL 6x 5G and REVVL 6x PRO 5G. The REVVL 6x 5G comes with a 6.52-inch HD+ display, three rear-facing cameras, and a 4,500mAh battery.

The REVVL 6x PRO 5G, on the other hand, comes with a 6.82-inch HD+ display, four rear-facing cameras, a 16-megapixel front camera, and a 5,000mAh battery. There’s also 256GB onboard storage compared to the 128GB on the REVVL 6x 5G.

These three phones are equipped with Android 13 OS upon release along with a two-year limited warranty.

These devices will be exclusively available at T-Mobile and Metro by T-Mobile starting August 24th. Along with today’s unveiling, the Un-carrier has revealed the promotions it has in place for these devices.

PROMOTION

Originally, these devices have the following price tags:

REVVL 6x 5G – $199.99 or $6.70/month ($0 down)

REVVL 6x PRO 5G – $229.99 or $8.75/month ($0 down)

REVVL TAB 5G – $199.99 or $8.34/month ($0 down)

For a limited time period, new and existing customers can get these devices for free at T-Mobile.

FREE REVVL TAB 5G when activating a tablet line via 24 monthly bill credits plus tax.

FREE REVVL 6x 5G or REVVL 6x PRO 5G when adding a line on select plans including T-Mobile’s best plan yet, Go5G Plus or Go5G Business Plus or Business Unlimited Select via 24 monthly bill credits plus tax.

FREE REVVL 6x 5G (or REVVL 6x PRO 5G for $50) with ANY trade-in (yep, any device, any condition!) on ALL plans via 24 monthly bill credits plus tax.

Meanwhile, the Metro by T-Mobile switchers can get either 5G smartphone for free via instant rebate upon activation on an unlimited rate plan.

You can learn more about these devices here.

Source: T-Mobile