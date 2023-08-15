HMD Global’s Newest Affordable Smartphones Coming to T-Mobile, Metro by T-Mobile

HMD Global has just unveiled its two newest smartphones: the Nokia G310 5G and the Nokia C210. Here’s a quick summary of the specs of these two phones:

Nokia G310 5G

The Nokia G310 5G is an affordable 5G smartphone that comes with an HMD “QuickFix” label. This is a new feature on HMD Global devices, which are in partnership with iFixit. Once a device has a QuickFix design, that means its users have access to an easy-to-follow repair guide and genuine spare parts that they can use to fix their own smartphone.

As for its specs, the G310 5G comes with a 6.6-inch HD+ display with 90Hz refresh rate. From within, the device is powered by a Snapdragon 480+ 5G chipset with 4GB of RAM and 128GB of expandable storage. It also has NFC, a fingerprint reader, a 5,000mAh battery, and 20-watt fast charging. There is also a 50-megapixel main camera to capture special moments.

The Nokia G310 5G will be sold by T-Mobile and Metro by T-Mobile starting August 24th for $186.

Nokia C210

The Nokia C210 is a 4G smartphone that comes with humble specs.

From within, the device is powered by a Snapdragon 662 chipset with 3GB of RAM and 32GB expandable storage. There is a 6.3-inch display, a 3,000mAh battery, and a 13-megapixel main sensor.

This device will be available at Metro by T-Mobile starting September 14th for $109.

Source: PhoneScoop