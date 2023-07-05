T-Mobile Bags Awards from Opensignal’s Newest Reports
T-Mobile has just been awarded the winner in two of Opensignal’s new reports.
The Un-carrier topped Opensignal’s reports for overall network performance and 5G performance. In the latter, T-Mobile earned the title for fastest download speeds, including 5G download speeds that are more than twice as fast as its rivals. The other recognition that T-Mo received from the report is best overall live video experience, best overall consistent quality, and best 5G availability.
In the press release announcing the new award, T-Mobile’s President of Technology, Ulf Ewaldsson said:
“We have built a network that is delivering our customers incredible coverage and performance. The new reports from Opensignal show why T-Mobile is THE overall network and technology leader in wireless, and it’s only going to get better for our customers as we continue delivering new innovations and capabilities.”
The Un-carrier also listed down the different awards it won from Opensignal’s two reports: Mobile Network Experience Report and 5G Experience Report.
Mobile Network Experience Report:
- Download Speed Experience
- Upload Speed Experience
- Consistent Quality
- Video Experience
- Live Video Experience
- Games Experience
5G Experience Report:
- 5G Download Speed (more than 2x faster than Verizon and AT&T)
- 5G Availability (with a clean sweep for 5G availability in ALL 50 covered regions measured)
You can read more about these reports here: Mobile Network Experience Report, 5G Experience Report.
Source: T-Mobile