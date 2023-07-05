T-Mobile Bags Awards from Opensignal’s Newest Reports

T-Mobile has just been awarded the winner in two of Opensignal’s new reports. 

The Un-carrier topped Opensignal’s reports for overall network performance and 5G performance. In the latter, T-Mobile earned the title for fastest download speeds, including 5G download speeds that are more than twice as fast as its rivals. The other recognition that T-Mo received from the report is best overall live video experience, best overall consistent quality, and best 5G availability. 

In the press release announcing the new award, T-Mobile’s President of Technology, Ulf Ewaldsson said:

“We have built a network that is delivering our customers incredible coverage and performance. The new reports from Opensignal show why T-Mobile is THE overall network and technology leader in wireless, and it’s only going to get better for our customers as we continue delivering new innovations and capabilities.”

The Un-carrier also listed down the different awards it won from Opensignal’s two reports: Mobile Network Experience Report and 5G Experience Report. 

Mobile Network Experience Report:

  • Download Speed Experience
  • Upload Speed Experience
  • Consistent Quality
  • Video Experience
  • Live Video Experience
  • Games Experience

5G Experience Report:

  • 5G Download Speed (more than 2x faster than Verizon and AT&T)
  • 5G Availability (with a clean sweep for 5G availability in ALL 50 covered regions measured)

You can read more about these reports here: Mobile Network Experience Report, 5G Experience Report.

Source: T-Mobile

