New T-Mobile Promotion Lets You Save Big on Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4, Z Flip 4

Samsung is getting ready to unveil its next generation of foldable phones: the Galaxy Z Flip 5 and Galaxy Z Fold 5. But while these two phones have not yet been officially announced, we’re still enjoying the glory days of the Z Flip 4 and Z Fold 4; which are still two of the most stunning devices at this time.

If you’re still waiting to get your hands on the Z Flip 4 or Z Fold 4, now might be your chance. Now that their successors are on the horizon, the prices of these phones have started to go down. And thanks to PhoneArena’s careful snooping, you can get either phone at the cheapest prices ever.

The Galaxy Z Fold 4 is now available with a $450 discount with no strings attached. Meanwhile, you can pick up the Z Flip 4 at $0.

These prices are available when you switch to a T-Mobile Go5G Plus plan. You’ll need to add a new line of service to your T-Mobile account and apply the monthly bill credit for two years.

We don’t know yet when this offer will be available but it’s possible that a new set of promotions will be announced on July 4th so it might not last long.

Source: PhoneArena