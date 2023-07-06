T-Mobile Tuesdays’ New Reward is a Summer-Themed Tote Bag
T-Mobile has another physical item up for grabs via its T-Mobile Tuesdays program. After giving away thermal bags in April, the Un-carrier is giving away tote bags via its rewards program.
According to The Mobile Report, the new tote bag features a beach theme to welcome the summer season.
The tote bag comes with a thin mesh upper section and a handle for its straps. In front, there is a T-Mobile Tuesdays logo that also features a pocket. On the bottom, there is a thermal zipper pouch for more storage space. This tote bag is perfect to bring to the beach since it comes with a netting that can keep water, sand, and dirt from collecting in the area of the bag.
Right now, there’s no exact date on when the bag will be available. But The Mobile Reports estimates that you’ll be able to pick up the bag at local T-Mobile stores by July 18th.
Source: The Mobile Report