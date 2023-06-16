T-Mobile Responds to Tornado Aftermath in Perryton
An unexpected tornado tore through the Texas Panhandle on Thursday afternoon. And along with it, the tornado devastated the community of Perryton.
T-Mobile has responded to the devastating event and is doing its best to make sure that its customers stay connected during this difficult time.
In its release, T-Mobile revealed that it has mobilized its Community Support teams to bring supplies to the areas affected. Their emergency response vehicles are equipped with free Wi-Fi connection, charging cables, charging stations, and more.
T-Mo’s Emergency Management teams are also monitoring the situation to make sure that customers can use the network without interruption.
The Un-carrier is working closely with state and local officials, first responders and organizations. Agencies that require communications assistance from T-Mo can reach their 24-hour emergency hotline at 888-639-0020.
Source: T-Mobile