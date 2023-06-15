T-Mobile Offers Free OnePlus Nord N30 5G, Motorola Razr+ to Customers

Two new devices are slated for release this week and they’re both heading to T-Mobile. The new devices are the OnePlus Nord N30 5G and the Motorola Razr+.

Starting today, these two devices are now available at T-Mobile. While the OnePlus Nord N30 5G is already available, the Motorola Razr+ will only be available for pre-orders today. The Razr+ won’t be available in stores until June 23. Here are more details about these two phones:

OnePlus Nord N30 5G

This smartphone comes with a 6.72-inch LCD screen with an FHD+ resolution and 120Hz refresh rate. From within, the Nord N30 5G is powered by a Snapdragon 695 SoC with 8GB of RAM, 128GB of onboard storage, and up to 1TB memory expansion via a microSD card slot.

Camera-wise, there is a 108-megapixel main sensor and two 2-megapixel lenses for macro and depth. In front, there is a 16-megapixel camera for selfies and video calls. Other features include a 5,000mAh battery with 50W wireless charging, 5G connectivity, NFC, a fingerprint sensor, and Android 13 OS.

Motorola Razr+

The other device launching in the US this week is the Motorola Razr+. It features a 3.6-inch Quick View external display and opens up to a 6.9-inch p-OLED display with FHD+ resolution and 165Hz refresh rate. From within, the device is powered by a Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 chipset with 8GB of RAM and 256GB onboard storage.

There is a 12-megapixel camera and 13-megapixel ultra-wide sensor in front. Inside, you’ll find a 32-megapixel camera. Other features include a 3,800mAh battery with 30W TurboPower charging and 5G connectivity. The Razr+ is available in Infinite Black and Viva Magenta color.

T-Mobile Offer

For a limited time period, T-Mobile is offering both devices for free to new and existing customers. The OnePlus Nord N30 5G is free when you add a line on Go5G Plus. You can also get the free phone when you trade in any device.

Meanwhile, the Razr+ is free to new and existing customers who sign up for a new line on Go5G Plus or Magenta MAX. If you are already subscribed to either plans, you can get the Razr+ for free when you trade in an eligible device.

These offers come with a 24-month bill credit.

Source: PhoneArena