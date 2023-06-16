T-Mobile Now Offers Free In-Flight Wi-Fi to Almost All Domestic Flights
Last year, T-Mobile joined the trend of revenge travel as people got over the lockdowns from 2020. It also partnered with airlines to give its customers access to free in-flight Wi-Fi. During its launch, however, the service was not available on all local flights. Today, T-Mobile has decided to expand this service and offer in-flight connection to almost all domestic flights on its partner airlines.
This announcement means that you can enjoy free Wi-Fi connection during your flight when you are flying on Alaska Airlines, American Airlines, United, and Delta. In addition to free in-flight Wi-Fi, T-Mo is giving its customers more built-in travel benefits. PhoneArena reported that they will be giving free high-speed data in more than 215 countries. There are also exclusive T-Mobile TRAVEL deals from Priceline, free AAA for a year, and many others.
Another thing that the report shared is that any Delta Airlines SkyMiles member can access T-Mobile’s free Wi-Fi even if they are not a T-Mo customer. You can read more about this announcement here.
Source: PhoneArena