Mint Mobile Offering $15/month on all Plans

Mint Mobile has long been famous for breaking carrier rules. Not to mention, Ryan Reynolds’ signature sarcastic spiels that frequent its ads. But today, the T-Mobile MVNO is proving why it’s a favorite. For a limited time period, customers can pick up any of its plans for only $15 per month.

The promotion will give you three months of service for only $15 per month, no matter what plan you choose. This means you can get any of the plans for $45 for three whole months instead of paying its regular monthly rate.

The available plan options that you can choose from include the following:

$15 per month plan – comes with unlimited talk, text, and 5GB 4G & 5G data per month

– comes with unlimited talk, text, and 5GB 4G & 5G data per month $20 per month plan – comes with unlimited talk, text, and 15GB 4G & 5G data per month

– comes with unlimited talk, text, and 15GB 4G & 5G data per month $25 per month plan – comes with unlimited talk, text, and 20GB 4G & 5G data per month

– comes with unlimited talk, text, and 20GB 4G & 5G data per month $30 per month plan – comes with unlimited talk, text, and 4G & 5G data per month

If you choose the highest-tier plan, this promotion will save you 50% of the cost for three months.

Of course, conditions are in place. You will need to get the service for 6 or 12 months so you can get the promotion. You’ll also need to pay full price for the plan you choose.

When the three-month period is over, you’ll need to decide whether you wish to stay on the same plan or change to a different plan. If you would like to keep paying $15 per month, you can opt for the base plan that Mint Mobile is offering. This, however, only gives you 5GB of data per month.

There’s no mention of when this promotion will end, except that it is a limited offer. But if you’re interested, you can visit Mint Mobile’s website to learn more.

Source: The Mobile Report