Metro by T-Mobile Brings Back $25/Month Unlimited Plan

Metro by T-Mobile has quietly been offering an unlimited plan that costs $25 per month. This plan has been available to customers for months but there has not been any advertisement or formal launch of the plan. Today’s announcement, however, changes things since the plan will now become a main offer on Metro by T-Mobile’s selection.

Prior to today’s report by BestMVNO, customers had to call Metro by T-Mobile and ask for the $25 per month plan, which comes with unlimited talk, text, and high-speed data. For some time, the T-Mobile prepaid brand also offered a variation that came with 10GB hotspot. If you opt for the latter, you’ll lose the hotspot data allotment if you switch phones.

This plan has been offered by Metro by T-Mobile sporadically for almost two years. With today’s report, the prepaid brand has formally decided to bring back this plan. It is now available on their website, which you can visit by clicking on the link.

Now that the plan is available on the website, customers can check it out right away. Its stipulation requires customers to port their number to Metro by T-Mobile and bring their own phones. And sadly, the plan does not include hotspot data.

This means that the $25 per month plan comes with unlimited talk, text, and high-speed data. Video streaming is limited to 480p resolution. Once you consume 35GB of high-speed data in a billing cycle, your data speeds will be lowered in times of network congestion. This is an in-store exclusive offer limited to five offers on an account. You may be charged a $20 activation fee.

