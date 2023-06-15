Astound Broadband Venturing Into MVNO Territory, Will Use T-Mobile’s Network

A new player will be joining the MVNO industry and has partnered with T-Mobile’s network.

Earlier today, Astound Broadband, an internet service provider, announced that it will be entering the MVNO market and will be operating on T-Mobile’s networks. It will be relying on Reach Next’s infrastructure to launch this service.

Astound will be following the business model of other cable companies, which will limit offering Astound mobile to its internet customers.

As announced by the company, they will gradually roll out the MVNO service to eligible residents this month starting in Massachusetts, Corpus Christi, Midland-Odessa, Temple, and Waco, Texas. The company hopes to continue launching the service in other markets before the year ends.

Coverage Critic shared details about Astound Mobile’s plans. There will be a total of four plan options:

$15/month plan – comes with unlimited talk, text, 1.5GB high-speed data, and SD streaming

– comes with unlimited talk, text, 1.5GB high-speed data, and SD streaming $25/month plan – comes with unlimited talk, text, 3GB high-speed data, and SD streaming

– comes with unlimited talk, text, 3GB high-speed data, and SD streaming $40/month plan – comes with unlimited talk, text, high-speed data, and SD streaming

– comes with unlimited talk, text, high-speed data, and SD streaming $50/month plan – comes with unlimited talk, text, high-speed data, and HD streaming

Once the monthly data allotment is used up on the $15 and $25 per month plans, data will be capped. Meanwhile, the unlimited data plans will have reduced speeds of up to 768 Kbps. Coverage Critic believes the threshold on these two unlimited plans is 20GB.

As of this writing, Astound Mobile does not offer any devices. If you are interested in opening an account on Astound Mobile, you will need to bring your own device and be an Astound Broadband subscriber.

You can learn more about Astound Mobile here.

Source: Coverage Critic