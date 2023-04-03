Report: T-Mobile expands fiber-optic Home Internet to two Colorado locations

T-Mobile has expanded its Fiber Home Internet to two locations in Colorado. Thanks to this, customers in these locations now have access to T-Mobile’s 5G Home Internet service. 

The report comes from The Mobile Report, who got word of the network expansion via a postcard that a Reddit user posted. The poster reveals that T-Mo is either offering or will soon offer fiber-optic connection in Pueblo and Northglenn. 

T-Mobile Fiber "Coming Soon" notice that I received in the mail for Northglenn, CO at the end of March 2023.
by u/niugiovanni in tmobile

Home Internet plans for these locations start at $55/month. This plan comes with a 500Mb/s per month. There is also a gigabit option, but for now, the price has not yet been revealed. Upon signing up, T-Mobile will be giving users a free WiFi 6 router. 

Residents in these new cities will be getting access in their individual homes, unlike T-Mo’s Home Internet launch in New York, which was available to apartment complexes. 

If you reside in either Colorado location, you can check out T-Mobile’s fiber website for availability status in your area. As the report points out, there is currently a waitlist so you might need to fill out a form

Source: The Mobile Report

Tags: , ,