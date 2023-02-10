T-Mobile asks KC and Philly fans their Game Day plans
T-Mobile wants its customers to get involved with the Big Game. As the days to Super Bowl 2023 get closer, the Un-carrier wants to know how fans plan to celebrate on Sunday.
T-Mo asked its customers in Kansas City and Philadelphia how they use their phones on game days. They were able to get the answers through their 5G network. And as it turned out, 5G helped its customers through Game Day.
Their findings revealed that:
Kansas City fans were most likely to
- Be a part-time sports analyst by accessing the ESPN app on game day
- Curate a tailgate playlist featuring half-time performers by streaming more music over 5G
- Order the ultimate spread using DoorDash during games
- Use more 5G data on Android
Meanwhile, the Un-carrier learned that Philadelphia fans were most likely to:
- Multi-task over 5G between plays
- Blow up the group chat with play-by-play by texting more on game day
- Use more 5G data on iOS
You can learn more about the fan network results on this page.
Source: T-Mobile