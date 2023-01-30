T-Mobile bags total of 16 awards from 3 independent reports

T-Mobile takes the title as the nationwide network leader, thanks to the findings of three expert third-party reports. 

Earlier today, these three independent bodies gave T-Mo recognition for its network performance. T-Mobile earns 16 awards collectively, which include the following:

umlaut 5G Network Performance Audit Report:

  • Overall Nationwide 5G Score: T-Mobile
  • 5G Coverage: T-Mobile
  • 5G Stability: T-Mobile
  • 5G Download Speed: T-Mobile
  • 5G Upload Speed: T-Mobile
  • 5G Reliability: T-Mobile

Opensignal 5G Experience Report:

  • 5G Download Speed: T-Mobile
  • 5G Upload Speed: T-Mobile
  • 5G Availability: T-Mobile
  • 5G Reach: T-Mobile

Opensignal Mobile Network Experience Report:

  • Best Video Experience: T-Mobile
  • Best Games Experience: T-Mobile
  • Best Voice App Experience: T-Mobile
  • Best Download Speed Experience: T-Mobile
  • Best Upload Speed Experience: T-Mobile
  • Highest Consistent Quality: T-Mobile

T-Mobile’s President of Technology, Neville Ray, says:

“Our network is an absolute powerhouse that’s delivering customers a level of network service that rivals or exceeds that of any other provider. T-Mobile customers get a leading experience today with incredibly fast speeds, vast coverage, high consistency and unmatched 5G performance.”

With these awards, T-Mobile shares its Network Pass, which allows non-T-Mobile users to experience their network for three months at no charge on an unlocked eSIM-compatible device. This gives you unlimited smartphone data with 5G access. Once you’re ready to make the switch, the process can be done in just a few minutes directly from your phone using T-Mobile’s Easy Switch.

You can read more about the awards here.

Source: T-Mobile

