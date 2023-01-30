T-Mobile bags total of 16 awards from 3 independent reports
T-Mobile takes the title as the nationwide network leader, thanks to the findings of three expert third-party reports.
Earlier today, these three independent bodies gave T-Mo recognition for its network performance. T-Mobile earns 16 awards collectively, which include the following:
umlaut 5G Network Performance Audit Report:
- Overall Nationwide 5G Score: T-Mobile
- 5G Coverage: T-Mobile
- 5G Stability: T-Mobile
- 5G Download Speed: T-Mobile
- 5G Upload Speed: T-Mobile
- 5G Reliability: T-Mobile
Opensignal 5G Experience Report:
- 5G Download Speed: T-Mobile
- 5G Upload Speed: T-Mobile
- 5G Availability: T-Mobile
- 5G Reach: T-Mobile
Opensignal Mobile Network Experience Report:
- Best Video Experience: T-Mobile
- Best Games Experience: T-Mobile
- Best Voice App Experience: T-Mobile
- Best Download Speed Experience: T-Mobile
- Best Upload Speed Experience: T-Mobile
- Highest Consistent Quality: T-Mobile
T-Mobile’s President of Technology, Neville Ray, says:
“Our network is an absolute powerhouse that’s delivering customers a level of network service that rivals or exceeds that of any other provider. T-Mobile customers get a leading experience today with incredibly fast speeds, vast coverage, high consistency and unmatched 5G performance.”
With these awards, T-Mobile shares its Network Pass, which allows non-T-Mobile users to experience their network for three months at no charge on an unlocked eSIM-compatible device. This gives you unlimited smartphone data with 5G access. Once you’re ready to make the switch, the process can be done in just a few minutes directly from your phone using T-Mobile’s Easy Switch.
Source: T-Mobile