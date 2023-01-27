T-Mobile Tuesdays’ next freebie is a Valentine’s Day-themed cup
T-Mobile has something exciting lined up for Valentine’s Day! As part of its T-Mobile Tuesdays rewards program, T-Mobile is giving away a free T-Mo branded cup.
This was recently shared by The T-Mo Report, who also spilled the beans on the other physical items that the Un-carrier gave away like a selfie light, an umbrella, and a headlamp.
Since Valentine’s Day falls on a Tuesday, it makes a lot of sense why they chose to give out a themed physical item for it. The cup looks ceramic and features hearts all around the exterior with a T-Mobile Tuesdays logo inside of one of these hearts.
It’s possible that T-Mobile will start giving out these cups on February 7th but no announcement has been made so we’ll have to wait for the Un-carrier’s next move.
Source: The T-Mo Report