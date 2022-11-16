T-Mobile unveils 2022 holiday offers that lets you save up to $1000
T-Mobile has something exciting lined up for its customers. The Un-carrier revealed that they are welcoming the holidays early by giving up to $1000 savings for the whole family. This offer comes in the form of free 5G devices.
Starting Thursday, November 17th, T-Mobile and Metro by T-Mobile customers can enjoy the following offers:
For Samsung fans:
- New and existing T-Mobile customers – including small businesses – can get $800 off any of the latest Samsung Galaxy 5G smartphones when trading in an eligible device on Magenta MAX with 24 monthly bill credits.
- Add another $200 off with virtual prepaid Mastercard when switching or adding a new line for a total of $1000 off. That’s a free Samsung Galaxy Z Flip4 on T-Mobile’s most popular plan.
- Plus, the new Samsung Galaxy Watch5 for just $49
- For even more Android deals on 5G smartphones, tablets, smartwatches, T-Mobile Home Internet, hotspots and more, visit this page.
For Apple fans:
- New and existing T-Mobile customers can score the new iPhone 14 Pro on Us (or up to $1000 off the iPhone 13 or iPhone 14 lineup) with eligible trade-in on Magenta MAX
- Half off Apple Watch SE (2nd Gen) when adding a watch line
- Free AirPods when picking up iPhone 14 or 14 Plus.
- For even more Apple deals, head to this page.
Plus, switchers to Metro by T-Mobile can get:
- One line of unlimited 5G for just $40.
- A free 5G phone from the largest selection of free 5G phones in prepaid, including the Samsung A23 5G and A13 5G.
- iPhone 11 on Us after third month — the lowest price in prepaid on iPhone 11.
- A free TCL TAB 10 5G tablet after third month – Metro is the only prepaid provider to offer a free 5G tablet right now!
T-Mobile’s President of Consumer Group, Jon Freier, said:
“We know that people are excited to jump into holiday shopping, but with inflation driving costs up everywhere, nearly half of Americans are looking for value — and that’s exactly what we’re about at T-Mobile. It’s not just about getting the latest tech for free … T-Mobile customers also get $225 worth of perks each month on Magenta MAX with 2 or more lines, and with Price Lock, new customers lock in the price of their talk, text and data. Savings, value and peace of mind for the holidays.”
You can read more about the announcement here.
