Metro by T-Mobile offering free phones at Walmart, expands stores in Puerto Rico
If you’re in need of a new phone, you’re in luck. Metro by T-Mobile is currently offering some in Walmart stores. In addition to this, Metro by T-Mobile has launched its services and stores in Puerto Rico.
As spotted by Wave7 Research and reported by BestMVNO, there are a total of four phones that Metro by T-Mobile is currently giving away in Walmart stores. You can take your pick from these devices for free:
- Moto G Pure
- Samsung Galaxy A03s
- Samsung Galaxy A12
- REVVL V+ 5G
You can get a free phone via an instant in-store rebate once you purchase and activate an unlimited plan upon checkout.
Wave7 Research also reported that Metro by T-Mobile has launched its service at select multi-carrier dealers in Puerto Rico. T-Mobile plans to open 30 exclusive Metro by T-Mobile stores by the end of the year.
Customers who head over to these stores can also get a free phone.
Source: BestMVNO