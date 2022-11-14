T-Mobile launches Standalone Ultra Capacity 5G
T-Mobile has launched its Ultra Capacity 5G on its 5G standalone (5G SA) network in the country. Prior to this, the Un-carrier’s 5G SA network is the only one in the country. And now that it has added Ultra Capacity 5G on that network, it has leveled up some more.
The new move further advances T-Mo’s network and gives its customers faster speeds. Lags are also further reduced with lower latency.
T-Mobile’s President of Technology, Neville Ray, said:
“5G is making a meaningful impact today – changing the way people use their smartphones, bringing choice and competition to home broadband, improving disaster response and so much more … but we’re only scratching the surface on what 5G can do. Transformative 5G networks are here, and T-Mobile is leading the charge with not just the largest, fastest and most reliable 5G network, but the most advanced as well. We’re driving the industry forward with 5G standalone and delivering a level of performance for customers that can’t be achieved otherwise.”
You can read more about the announcement here. Source: T-Mobile