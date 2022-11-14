T-Mobile gives glimpse of the future with XR
T-Mobile is getting ready to launch XR. And while they are still working on making this happen, the Un-carrier is giving us a glimpse of how this technology could change our future.
Just recently, T-Mobile’s EVP of Advanced and Emerging Technologies, John Saw, published a blog post that highlights the innovation of XR. Not to mention, T-Mobile was chosen as the lead 5G partner of Qualcomm’s Snapdragon Spaces XR Developer Platform.
Some of the ways XR can innovate the future include the following:
- VictoryXR’s interactive AR experience (such as the 5G-powered VR cadaver lab)
- Holographic communication
- Next generation gaming
You can read more about these innovations and see them for yourself on this website.
Source: T-Mobile