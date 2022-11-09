T-Mobile: Presenting at Morgan Stanley European Technology, Media & Telekom Conference
T-Mobile will be presenting at the Morgan Stanley European Technology, Media & Telekom Conference in Barcelona, Spain. T-Mo’s President of Technology, Neville Ray, and Executive Vice President & Chief Financial Officer, Peter Osvaldik, will be presenting and providing a business update during the said event.
If you are interested in joining the event, you can tune into the webcast on Wednesday, November 16th at 3:45 am ET. During the virtual event, there will be a live webcast of the talk. It will be available on this page.
Source: T-Mobile