 T-Mobile prepares for tropical storm Nicole

T-Mobile is getting ready for Tropical Storm Nicole, which is predicted to hit Florida. Right now, the storm is gaining momentum northwest of the Bahamas and is inching towards the east side of Palm Beach, Florida. Nicole is expected to make its landfall on the Atlantic Coast between West Palm Beach and Vero Beach by Thursday morning.

When it makes landfall, the tropical storm could potentially turn into a hurricane and could bring strong winds, heavy rain, and a storm surge. Coastal flooding can be expected as far north as the Carolinas, which include Charleston, South Carolina, and Tybee Island, Georgia.

In a press release today, the Un-carrier detailed its plans to respond to the damage that will be caused by the storm. T-Mobile’s Network Emergency Management Team has already been briefed and awaiting how they can do their job in making sure the networks stay active as the storm passes. They have their generators, quick deploy satellites, and temporary backhaul equipment pre-staged in Tampa and Live Oak, Florida. T-Mobile will continue to assess the weather and check if store locations can be closed early and open late.

The Un-carrier will also be offering unlimited talk, text, and data to customers who aren’t on an unlimited plan. This will be available from November 10 to 14 in these Florida counties:

Glades

Hendry

Highlands

Indian River

Martin

Okeechobee

Palm Beach

Saint Lucie

The most important reminder that T-Mobile shared in the release is for customers to prepare and stay safe. You can read more of these tips here.

Source: T-Mobile