T-Mobile: Donating up to $1M this MLB postseason

T-Mobile is serious about doing its part to help hurricane recovery efforts.

In an earlier announcement, the Un-carrier revealed that they will be donating up to $1 million to Team Rubicon as a way of helping hurricane recovery in communities affected by the recent hurricanes.

The donation will be done through the World Series, where T-Mo has pledged $5,000 for every home run. As of this writing, there have already been a total of 53 home runs hit. And that means, T-Mobile will already be donating $265,000 from its pledge.

Another way T-Mobile is doing is part in hurricane relief efforts is that it will be donating $5 for every person who texts “RELIEF” to 595959. Anyone can send a text and T-Mobile will make the donation on their behalf, up to $1 million.

Back in 2017 and 2018, T-Mobile made a donation of over $5.8 million to Team Rubicon by partnering with MLB. They also gave a donation during its All-Star Week 2018 campaign called #HatsOff4Heroes. Through these donations, T-Mobile has been able to do its part in rebuilding over 500 hurricane-resilient roofs, more than 40 homes and more in active areas.

“When Hurricanes Fiona and Ian hit, we deployed our Emergency Response teams to aid victims and help ensure their communications stayed up, but after seeing the devastation communities were facing, we knew we had to do more. That’s why we’re accelerating Team Rubicon’s recovery efforts. Team Rubicon shares T-Mobile’s commitment to serving communities in their times of need, and it’s a privilege to support their life-changing work.” – Mike Sievert, CEO of T-Mobile

You can learn more about this partnership here.

