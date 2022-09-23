T-Mobile brings in-flight connectivity to United Airlines
Good news for T-Mobile customers. The Un-carrier has just partnered with United Airlines. Through the partnership, T-Mo customers now get free in-flight Wi-Fi and streaming on select flights.
This isn’t the first airline that T-Mo has partnered with. In fact, it already partnered with American Airlines, Alaska Airlines, and Delta Airlines to give its customers the ability to text, email, search, and stream during their flight whenever available. With United on its list, T-Mo now offers its in-flight services on the four big airlines in the country.
“Now, T-Mobile customers can stay connected from takeoff to landing and beyond on hundreds more flights, now including United Airlines! This latest expansion of Coverage Beyond is all part of our goal to keep customers connected even outside the signal of our network, and we’re on a nonstop mission to find new ways to make that happen.”Mike Sievert, CEO of T-Mobile
Apart from onboard connectivity, Coverage Beyond gives customers 5GB of free high-speed data per month in over 215 countries and destinations. This is on top of the unlimited 256kbps connectivity offered in those places too. You can learn more about Coverage Beyond here.
