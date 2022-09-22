T-Mobile names new round of Hometown Grant recipients
T-Mobile is continuing on its mission to help small towns and communities around the country to get the support they need. And today, the Un-carrier has revealed the next batch of Hometown Grant recipients that will be helping 25 towns jumpstart their community development projects. The grant brings over $1 million in funding to these recipients.
Since it started, T-Mobile has already been able to give over $5.5 million dollars to help start 125 community development projects in 37 states.
Here is a list of the new Hometown Grant winners and their projects:
- Leeds, Ala.: Renovate Tri-County Community Center to use for counseling, food pantry, youth tutoring and more.
- Newton, Conn.: Revitalize and expand the use of a worn, but well-loved 1930 gymnasium by access to water, adding a kitchenette, new chairs, portable staging and cosmetic improvements.
- Manchester, Ga.: Adding ADA handicap accessible ramps to The Mill, a high use and 100-year gathering place.
- Keokuk, Iowa: Transform vacant lot into a multi-purpose outdoor space, complete with a performance stage and lawn area and park, to promote gathering for community events.
- Burley, Idaho: Launch after school STEM Forged program and eSports licensing and equipment to develop technology and innovation skills for Burley High School students.
- Galesburg, Ill.: Supply the future Skills Lab with tools and equipment to prepare visitors for the workforce, foster independence, and encourage lifelong learning.
- Mattoon, Ill.: Transform a blighted area of town affected by a tragedy by developing a community pocket park for the betterment of downtown and the enjoyment of residents.
- Versailles, Ind.: Add a splash pad next to the Holdsworth Entertainment Pavilion in the new pocket park on the town square.
- Ellsworth, Maine: A multi-phase project to transform the area along the Union River that will leverage existing riverfront investment focused on sustainability, ecology and river access.
- Freeport, Maine: Transform Town Hall by creating a lawn and amphitheater area to encourage gathering for events.
- Excelsior Springs, Mo.: Build out and renovate vacant space in a school building into a 1200 square-foot satellite pediatric and dental clinic for the community.
- Mars Hill, N.C.: Utilize remodeled space in a 1930s refurbished school building, transforming it into a certified commercial community kitchen.
- Marshall, N.C.: Repair roof and structure to historic Madison County Arts Council building.
- Doña Ana, N.M.: Beautify existing historic Doña Ana Plaza by adding benches and trash receptacles to accommodate attendees for local events.
- Guthrie, Okla.: Construct a pop-up-shop park in the historic downtown district to serve as both a vibrant community space and retail incubator to help jump-start small businesses in the community and diversify our local retail.
- Elizabeth Borough, Penn.: Transform a demolished building area into a greenspace and park for the community.
- Myrtle Beach, S.C.: Replace and install 24 new interpretive signs at Bathsheba Bowens Memorial Park, educating visitors about the local African American culture, history, and environment.
- Palmview, Texas: Create the first community library and youth club for the City of Palmview, while enhancing access to technology and internet services for the community, and academic opportunities for area youth.
- Plainview, Texas: To increase the ambiance of the city’s renovated streetscape and courthouse area, the project will add a new speaker system to broadcast live music from events, parade entries, weather alerts and more.
- Stuart, Va.: Install accessibility playground equipment to existing Dehart Park in Stuart to promote inclusivity and gathering.
- Enumclaw, Wash.: Rainier Foothills Wellness Foundation will renovate an existing building in Enumclaw’s downtown core to create a Community Connections Center, creating a community hub for volunteerism and community service while enabling RFWF to maintain and expand services including senior food delivery, weekly community meals, weekend food support for students, community-based mental health interventions and health care access.
- Toppenish, Wash.: Repainting the town’s 78 historical murals, one mural at a time.
- Rice Lake, Wis.: Build first ever public ADA kayak launch and ramp access at lake for the community and area tourists to enjoy.
- River Falls, Wis.: Provide access to connectivity with hot spot devices and free wi-fi service for community use at River Falls Public Library.
- Cody, Wyo.: Develop the local Outlaw trailhead into a safe, accessible, and eco-conscious outdoor meeting space through the establishment of designated parking, outdoor sitting areas, and proper signage.
You can learn more about these projects here.
Source: T-Mobile