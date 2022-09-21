T-Mobile partners with Pano AI to fight wildfires

The number of wildfires this year has grown compared to the past 10 years. This is according to the National Interagency Fire Center. If there was a way to easily identify and assess wildfires, they wouldn’t be able to cause too much havoc. And today, T-Mobile is doing its part to help make this a possibility.

Earlier today, the Un-carrier revealed that it has partnered with Pano AI and Portland General Electric (PGE) to produce new tools to combat wildfires. The new tools they presented: AI and 5G. When utilized together, they have the potential to save numerous lives and property from getting engulfed by a wildfire.

Pano AI is a disaster preparedness company that makes use of artificial intelligence (AI) to scan and identify wildfires. They do so by deploying ultra-high-definition cameras in forested areas. Its partnership with T-Mobile’s 5G networks allows this data to transmit high-quality video and vast amounts of data in no time. As a result, wildfires can be stopped before they could even spread.

In an example scenario, Portland General Electric was able to detect a wildfire 104 minutes faster compared to traditional efforts. Thanks to Pano AI’s solution and T-Mobile’s network, these 104 minutes can already be a big help in saving livelihoods across the country.

Source: T-Mobile