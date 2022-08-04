T-Mobile responds to ongoing McKinney Fire

T-Mobile is responding to the ongoing McKinney fire in a Northern California national forest near the Oregon border. The wildfire threatens a town of almost 8,000 people. It has also become the largest wildfire in the state this year. The fire started Friday, around 2:15 pm. It has shut down Highway 96 in the area and caused several communities to be evacuated.

The fire has already claimed the lives of two people, who were found dead in their vehicle in a driveway in Klamath River town. Firefighters suspect that the two tried to flee but were caught in the fast-moving fire.

As of Wednesday night, Cal Fire said that the fire was 10% contained. While last Tuesday’s rain gave firefighters a chance to fight the fire, it is still expected to grow in the following days due to the dry and hot weather.

In response to the ongoing fire, T-Mobile has deployed its teams to two emergency shelters: Weed Community Center in Weed, CA and The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints in Ashland, OR. Emergency response vehicles have been set up in these locations complete with activated devices, charging cables, chargers, charging stations, and free Wi-Fi.

T-Mobile is also monitoring the situation and has waived charges on its customers with unlimited talk, text, and data with 5G on these plans:

T-Mobile Magenta plans

T-Mobile ONE plans

T-Mobile Simple Choice plans

Sprint unlimited plans

Sprint Essentials

Sprint ONE

Sprint MAX

Metro by T-Mobile unlimited plans

For any questions or assistance requests, T-Mobile offers these numbers to all customers:

T-Mobile: dial 611 or 1-800-937-8997 from a T-Mobile handset

Metro by T-Mobile: dial 611 or 1-888-8-METRO-8 (888-863-8768) from a Metro handset

Sprint: dial 1-888-211-4727

Assurance Wireless: dial 1-888-321-5880

Source: T-Mobile