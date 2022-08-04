T-Mobile users with OnePlus 8, 8T: To get Android 12 update
With Android 13 on the horizon, smartphone users are already getting ready to receive an update for their specific phones. But the same cannot be said for devices that are no longer eligible to receive the Android 13 update. The good news is, OnePlus 8 and 8T device users are slated to receive the Android 12 OS update.
While this OS update will soon be outdated, it’s still a welcomed update for these two devices. More importantly, OnePlus 8 users under a T-Mobile plan can now get Android 12 OS on their device. The update also comes with the July security patch.
Unfortunately, the early adopters of this update have already started to complain about glitches, bugs, and general system instability after getting the OxygenOS 12 update on their phones. Hopefully, T-Mobile will deliver a patch to this as soon as possible.
Source: PhoneArena